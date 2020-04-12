Alia Bhatt Comes Up With A 'magical' Question Amid Lockdown; Arjun Kapoor Reacts

With the country sitting inside their homes amid nationwide lockdown to fight the battle against pandemic Coronavirus, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely 'indoor' picture where she asked her fans a question — 'Do you believe in magic?'

Alia wrote, 'Yes I do' with fingers crossed emoji and within minutes her picture received over 1 million likes. Also, Alia's caption seems to be inspired from British rock band Coldplay's song 'Magic'

Wearing a cute smile and probably beating the 'Quarantine blues', Alia Bhatt's 'lovely' picture won hearts. Arjun Kapoor dropped a comment saying, 'It's a tutorial,' while Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar and Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor dropped hearts.

Meanwhile, there were many fans who were curious to know who clicked the picture. Ranbir Kapoor? Well, let's just keep guessing!

