The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Alia Bhatt Comes Up With A 'magical' Question Amid Lockdown; Arjun Kapoor Reacts

Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt on Sunday shared a 'lovely' candid 'indoor' picture amid ongoing nationwide lockdown to fight Coronavirus. Netizens ask if Ranbir Kapoor clicked it.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alia

With the country sitting inside their homes amid nationwide lockdown to fight the battle against pandemic Coronavirus, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely 'indoor' picture where she asked her fans a question — 'Do you believe in magic?'

Alia wrote, 'Yes I do' with fingers crossed emoji and within minutes her picture received over 1 million likes. Also, Alia's caption seems to be inspired from British rock band Coldplay's song 'Magic'

Wearing a cute smile and probably beating the 'Quarantine blues', Alia Bhatt's 'lovely' picture won hearts. Arjun Kapoor dropped a comment saying, 'It's a tutorial,' while Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar and Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor dropped hearts.

Meanwhile, there were many fans who were curious to know who clicked the picture. Ranbir Kapoor? Well, let's just keep guessing!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Still believe in magic? Oh yes I do 🤞

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ventilators
PAK PM RAISES ATOM BOMB AMID COVID
Maharashtra
MAHARASHTRA GOVT CANCELS EXAMS
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI WARNS OF TAKEOVER
Punjab
PUNJAB CM ON ASI'S SURGERY
Lockdown
10 FOREIGNERS PUNISHED IN RISHIKESH
UK Pm
UK PM DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL