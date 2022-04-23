Alia Bhatt Introduces Her Furry Pet As 'Cat Of Honour' In Regal Wedding Photos; See

Developing and nurturing an affectionate bond in one's life is truly a blessing and newlywed actor Alia Bhatt enjoys such a pure bond with her adorable pets. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star is a proud mother to her pet cat Edward. Time and again, Alia Bhatt shares cute photos featuring her furry companion via social media. Needless to say, Edward wasn't left out at the actor's dreamy yet intimate wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

While Alia was surrounded by a slew of bridesmaids at her wedding festivities, she also had a customised position ready for pet Edward in her bride squad. Instead of having a 'Maid of honour' by her side, Alia was accompanied by her 'Cat of honour'

Alia Bhatt introduces her 'Cat of honour'

On Saturday afternoon, Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a special tribute for her pet in a slew of new photos from her wedding day. The Bollywood star can be seen cuddling with her cat as she looked regal in an ivory Sabyasachi saree. While sharing the photos online, Alia Bhatt captioned her special moment with her pet as "Cat of honour". Check out the new photos below:

The Bollywood couple's wedding took place at the Rockstar actor's Vastu house on April 14. It was a close-knit ceremony attended only by friends and family members. While sharing the first photos from her wedding day, Alia Bhatt penned a heartwarming note as she officially announced her marriage to Ranbir. She wrote,

Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.

With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.

Love,

Ranbir and Alia

Notably, the newlyweds have already resumed work just a week after the wedding. While Ranbir is busy with the shooting of 'Animal' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Alia has been shooting with Ranveer Singh for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt