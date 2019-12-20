The Debate
The Debate
Alia Bhatt, Jahnvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday Bring Back 90s Hairdo

Bollywood News

When it comes to beauty and fashion, Bollywood celebrities always experiment with the trends. Check out Alia Bhatt and other celebrities' 90s hairstyle.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
alia bhatt

When it comes to beauty and fashion, Bollywood celebrities have always experimented with the latest trends and style. Right now, the latest trend is rocking loose strands of hair, which enhances jawline, making you look more attractive. This trend was huge back in the late '90s and early '00s. Framing the face well with a high ponytail is another trend that has been rising now. This trend is now very popular among Bollywood celebrities. You can also rock these various looks of celebs to look slick and elegant, for different occasions. Let’s check out these Bollywood actresses with the 90s hairdo. 

Also read: Ananya Panday Reveals She Wants THIS Star Kid In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next Film

Alia Bhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

In this look, Alia has left three to four loose strands of hair. To pull off this look, style your hair into a loose braid and pull 2-3 strands lose from either side of your face. For more detail, Twirl them around the curler for some time.

Also read: Deepika Padukone Beats Alia Bhatt As The Highest Earning Celeb In Forbes Celebrity List

Janhvi Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

In this look, Jahnvi Kapoor left two strands of her hair to hang loose. She rocked a feathered dress. To pull off this look, pull your hair up into a sleek bun, pull two strands from either side of your face and style and then with a flat-iron inwards the chin, frame your face well and ensure it makes for a formal look.

Ananya Panday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Panday is known for her chic looks. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress certainly knows how to carry off the elegant look. To do this, pull your hair back into a low ponytail and pull out pieces in the front, leaving it messy and more casual.

 

 

