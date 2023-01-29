Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Visit Zoya Akhtar's Residence; Fans Says 'Jee Le Zaraa' In Works

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were clicked while visiting filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's home in Mumbai on Saturday. They greeted photographers as they left Zoya's residence and got into their cars. Alia and Katrina will both appear in 'Jee Le Zaraa', a film written by Zoya and directed by Farhan Akhtar.

The actors' sudden visit made fans speculate on social media that the two stars visited Zoya to talk about their upcoming film, which will also star Priyanka Chopra.

In a video, Alia could be seen sporting a comfy-chic all-black outfit with a braided hairstyle for her OOTD as she greeted the paps outside Zoya Akhtar's residence.

In another video, Katrina Kaif could be seen exiting Zoya's home, keeping it casual by wearing a white top, blue jeans, and a camo jacket.

More about 'Jee Le Zaraa'

The announcement of the film Jee Le Zaraa, featuring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif in a road trip story, was made in August 2021. Farhan will be directing the film, his first in a decade since Don 2 in 2011, and producing it through Excel Entertainment. The film is written by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, known for their work on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do.

The highly anticipated film brings together Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif for the first time. Alia previously collaborated with director Zoya Akhtar on 'Gully Boy', while Priyanka and Katrina both appeared in 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', respectively.

Alia's latest film appearance was in 'Brahmastra', directed by Ayan Mukherji, which was a big success the previous year. Priyanka's latest Bollywood appearance was in 'The Sky is Pink', a 2019 release by Shonali Bose. Katrina's latest film was 'Phone Bhoot', where she co-starred with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

(Images: Varinder Chawla)

