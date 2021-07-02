Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora & Others React To Kerala Dog Cruelty; Demand Strict Punishment

Recently, a horrendous incident of a dog beaten to death by three men over personal enmity has garnered outrage on social media. The incident was a part of the personal enmity of culprits with the owner of the pet in the Adimalathura region of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The incident came to light after a video shot by one of the accused emerged on social media. Several Bollywood celebrities were quick to share their take on the horrific incident while raising their voice against animal cruelty.

Bollywood stars on Kerala animal cruelty incident

Actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and shared a news piece while expressing her angst over the entire incident. Venting her anger, she wrote, “ Disgusting! They cannot get away with this! Until they are punished people with this twisted mindset are not going to change.” Actress Malaika Arora also echoed similar sentiments on her Instagram stories while demanding stricter laws. “This is a crime and should be punishable by law,” she wrote while resharing Jacqueline’s Instagram stories. Jacqueline, on the other hand, who is an animal lover took to her Instagram stories and started trending the hashtag “#JusticeforBruno.”

Actress Sophie Choudry tweeted tagging Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and addressed the issue of ‘extreme cruelty to animals' in the state. She even requested him to ‘lead the way & enforce strict laws & punishments.’ “Respected @CMOKerala, one more instance of extreme cruelty to animals in your state. May we recall; “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” Hoping u lead the way & enforce strict laws & punishments,” she wrote.

In another post, she added, “Currently in India, in spite of cruelty & murder of an animal, only the old PCS act can be applied so the murderers get bail by paying Rs 50 to 500. Is this the value of a living being in our country?? We need strict laws & punishment now!! @PMOIndia@CMOKerala #JusticeForBruno.”

Respected @CMOKerala , one more instance of extreme cruelty to animals in your state. May we recall; “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” Hoping u lead the way & enforce strict laws & punishments🙏🏼 #JusticeForBruno — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) July 2, 2021

Currently in India, inspite of cruelty & murder of an animal, only the old PCS act can be applied so the murderers get bail by paying Rs 50 to 500. Is this the value of a living being in our country?? We need strict laws & punishment now!! @PMOIndia @CMOKerala #JusticeForBruno — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) July 2, 2021

Taking note of the incident, Vizhinjam police arrested all the three accused who were identified as Silu Ayyan, Sunil, and a juvenile. However, they were later released on bail. According to police, the accused had enmity with Kristhuraj, the owner of the eight-year-old labrador. The dog, a black labrador named Bruno, was jointly raised by eight siblings who resided in houses next to each other. The complaint was filed by Sony P, sister of Christuraj. They brought up the dog together for the last eight years. Sony said that they were devastated by what happened to Bruno.

