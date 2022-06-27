The year 2022 started off on a grand and happening note for couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor after their wedding in April was the talk of the town. Starting from the buzz around their wedding to all pictures of the festivities, everything left fans in awe. And now the two couple surprised fans with an amazing news of Alia's pregnancy.

Alia Bhatt on Monday announced that the couple is expecting their first child together with a beautiful picture on Instagram. The 2 States star shared a picture from her clinic visit as they stare at the sonography machine. A doting husband Ranbir was seen sitting next to her as the two were overjoyed to share the exciting news.

Celebs bless Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor as they announce pregnancy

Soon after the good news started surfacing on social media, the family members and the stars from the fraternity could not hold back their joy and extended their wishes to the couple for starting a new phase of their life.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared an adorable picture of the couple on her Instagram stories while congratulating the two. "My babies are having a baby. I love you both so much," wrote Riddhima alongside various heart-shaped emoticons. Alia's mother Soni Razdan too was excited to hear the good news. She commented below the post shared by her daughter and wrote, "Congratulations Mama and Papa lion."

Global star Priyanka Chopra who recently welcomed her first child with Nick Jonas commented below the post and wrote, "Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! Can’t wait." Actor Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Ishaan Khatter, Vaani Kapoor, and others were also among the stars who wish the couple.

While announcing the delightful news, Alia wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon." She also added a picture of a lion's family in the post. Meanwhile, the two will be sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Alia and Ranbir, who married in Mumbai on April 14, have been on the receiving end of happiness and blessings from fans as people showered with immense love after the trailer of their upcoming film Brahmastra was released. The film which will mark their first on-screen presence together is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will release on September 9. The two stars actually began dating after bonding on the film’s sets. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film is the first of a trilogy.

