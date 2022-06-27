Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in the film industry. After dating for nearly five years, the couple tied the knot at their Vastu residence in April, earlier this year. As it has been a few months since their wedding, the couple recently announced their pregnancy with a cute social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt recently shared a picture of her on a hospital bed with Ranbir Kapoor sitting at her bedside. In the photo, the couple could be seen looking at a monitor while they hid their baby. Immense happiness is evident on the couple's faces as they could also be seen deeply in love. Sharing the news, Alia Bhatt penned, "Our baby ….. coming soon." She also added a picture of a lion's family in the post. Take a look.

Many friends, family members, and fans showered the couple with immense love soon after their pregnancy announcement. Many Bollywood celebrities sent their best wishes to the couple via the comment section. While Tiger Shroff penned, "Congratulations" with two red hearts, the couple's Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy wrote, "Om Namah Shivaay" and added, "immensely happy." Rakul Preet also commented, "Oh my my Congratulations."

Ranbir Kapoor's designer sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni seemingly could not hold her happiness. She took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable picture of the couple. Sharing the same, she wrote, "My babies are having a baby." She further added, "I love you both so much @aliaabhatt Ranbir Kapoor."

Image: Instagram/@shaheenb