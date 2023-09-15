Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Meet Rashid Khan, Cricketer Calls Couple 'Bollywood’s Biggest'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy holidaying with their daughter Raha in New York. A few days ago, the couple was snapped enjoying the US Open Tennis Championships 2023, and several pictures from the match were made online. Now, Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan has shared a photo with the star couple from his recent meeting.

2 things you need to know

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been vacationing in New York for nearly a month.

At the US Open finals, Ranbir Kapoor photobombed American model and actress Madelyn Cline.

When Rashid Khan met 'Bollywood’s biggest' Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

On Friday, Rashid Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture posing with Bollywood couple Ranbir and Alia. In the image, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress can be seen in a black T-shirt and matching bottoms, while Ranbir sports a grey T-shirt with blue bottoms and a cap. Rashid, standing in the centre, can be seen casually dressed.

(Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Afghan cricketer in New York City | Image: @rashid.khan19/Instagram)

Sharing the post, he wrote, "With Bollywood’s biggest. It was lovely to meet you". Soon after he dropped the post, the fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's meeting with Succession actress Swayam Bhatia

Before meeting Afghan cricketers, Alia and Ranbir attended New York Fashion Week, where they met Swayam Bhatia. The Succession actress took to her Instagram handle to share several pictures, offering a glimpse of how she spent her summer. The highlight of her album was her photo with the actor couple.

Post that, they attended the US Open finale held at Queens. Several photos of the couple posing with fans at the stadium have been going viral on the internet. However, it remains unclear if the couple went for the men's or women’s singles match.