Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Step Out For Date Night In New York, Oblige Fans With Selfies

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have currently taken time off to spend some quality time together. The actors have been spotted in New York City of late. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the actors could be seen dining at a restaurant as fans asked them for pictures.

3 things you need to know

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022.

The couple welcomed their first child Raha Kapoor in November 2022.

Alia Bhatt recently won her maiden National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor meet fans in US

Photos and videos of the National award-winning actress Alia Bhatt with her husband Ranbir Kapoor have been going viral on social media. On the eve of Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, the actors were spotted on a date night in New York. In a viral video, Ranbir and Alia could be seen making an exit from the diner when a fan stopped them to click pictures.

Superstar #RanbirKapoor spotted at a restaurant in New York city❤️

.

In a wholesome video captured by his fans, the Superstar can be seen leaving after a dinner date with wifey Alia Bhatt. The fans asked for a picture and RK humbly agreed for the same. This man is a real gem✨ pic.twitter.com/84HTIJ5XDA — Ranbir Kapoor Nation (@RanbirKnation) September 3, 2023

For their date night, Ranbir and Alia were dressed in casual outfits. The Animal actor sported a grey sweatshirt with black pants and teamed the look with a beanie. Alia, on the other hand, donned an oversized checked shirt. While the actors were spotted, their 10-month-old daughter Raha Kapoor seemed missing.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt spotted on dinner date

The Brahmastra Part One: Shiva actors were also spotted on an outing in New York on August 28. The couple left for the United States of America on August 20. A fan page of the Animal actor shared a picture of them on Instagram from a restaurant. In it, the couple could be seen enjoying a meal together. They obliged fans with photographs as they dined.