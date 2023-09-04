Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Step Out For Date Night In New York, Oblige Fans With Selfies

Quick links:
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in USA | Image: Ranbir Kapoor Universe/Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have currently taken time off to spend some quality time together. The actors have been spotted in New York City of late. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the actors could be seen dining at a restaurant as fans asked them for pictures.
3 things you need to know
Photos and videos of the National award-winning actress Alia Bhatt with her husband Ranbir Kapoor have been going viral on social media. On the eve of Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, the actors were spotted on a date night in New York. In a viral video, Ranbir and Alia could be seen making an exit from the diner when a fan stopped them to click pictures.
Superstar #RanbirKapoor spotted at a restaurant in New York city❤️— Ranbir Kapoor Nation (@RanbirKnation) September 3, 2023
.
In a wholesome video captured by his fans, the Superstar can be seen leaving after a dinner date with wifey Alia Bhatt. The fans asked for a picture and RK humbly agreed for the same. This man is a real gem✨ pic.twitter.com/84HTIJ5XDA
For their date night, Ranbir and Alia were dressed in casual outfits. The Animal actor sported a grey sweatshirt with black pants and teamed the look with a beanie. Alia, on the other hand, donned an oversized checked shirt. While the actors were spotted, their 10-month-old daughter Raha Kapoor seemed missing.
The Brahmastra Part One: Shiva actors were also spotted on an outing in New York on August 28. The couple left for the United States of America on August 20. A fan page of the Animal actor shared a picture of them on Instagram from a restaurant. In it, the couple could be seen enjoying a meal together. They obliged fans with photographs as they dined.