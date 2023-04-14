Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Step Out On Wedding Anniversary; Visit Under Construction Home

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited their under construction house in Mumbai on the day of their first wedding anniversary. The house, said to be their 'dream home' has been under construction for sometime. On Friday, the couple oversaw the progress and were clicked by the paprazzi at the site.

Alia and Ranbir posed for photographs. They sported casual wear for their latest outing together. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress kept it easy and breezy in a white T-shirt and black leggings. She accessorised her look with a pink sling bag. Ranbir, meanwhile, sported a co-ord outfit. He wrapped his arm around Alia in pictures that were shared online.

Alia Bhatt shares wedding anniversary post

On the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding anniversary, the actress shared some unseen photos of the couple. In one of the images, we could see the couple excited as Ranbir went down on his knees and proposed to Alia. The image was from their trip to Masai Mara in Kenya. Another image was from their haldi and another still was from their post-wedding bash.

Alia captioned her post, "Happy Day." As soon as the unseen pictures surfaced online, netizens flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan also wished the couple on their special day and shared photos from Ralia's wedding ceremony. The images were circulated online by the couple's fanclubs.

After tying the knot on April 14, 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November, later that year. On the work front, Alia will next feature in Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. She will also be making her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The action movie will stream on OTT. Meanwhile, Ranbir has been busy with the shooting of Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It will be released in August and co-stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.