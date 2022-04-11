Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Curtains Installed Outside RK House To Maintain Privacy

Although Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have maintained to stay hush regarding their wedding, visuals outside the Sanju actor's Mumbai residence hint that the preparation has commenced in full swing. On Sunday night, the actor's ancestral home Krishna Raj bungalow was illuminated with lights. This development comes as the latest addition of events transpiring at the RK House, further fuelling the speculations surrounding the wedding.

Curtains installed outside RK residence

Hours after a Sabyasachi package was delivered to the RK residence, the decoration team installed curtains to block the inside view of the place. Paparazzi suggest that the placement of curtains was done to maintain the privacy of the couple's close-knit marriage ceremony. While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor haven't officially confirmed the date of the wedding, visuals outside Krishna Raj bungalow have made it clear that the big day is approaching soon.

On Monday afternoon, a huge package from the designer brand Sabyasachi was spotted arriving at the Brahmastra actor's house. It is yet unclear, what's been placed inside the package, however, media reports and ANI previously claimed that Alia Bhatt is likely to wear a Sabyasachi ensemble on her wedding day. If the reports are to be believed, then Alia Bhatt will also opt for Manish Malhotra's designer ensembles for her pre-marriage festivities. It is pertinent to note that official confirmation regarding the same is yet to come.

Earlier, reports on the wedding's menu also made their way online. According to Bollywood Life, an extravagant menu will be served for all the guests attending the ceremony. Seemingly, Ranbir Kapoor's mother has specially asked chefs from Lucknow and Delhi to reach the wedding venue. From Delhi Chat counter to Lucknow's Kebabs will reportedly add zaika to their big day. Moreover, about 50 counters of exotic dishes will be installed at the venue.

It is suggested that alongside non-vegetarian delicacies, vegetarian and vegan dishes are also arranged for the guests. For those unaware, Alia Bhatt is a vegan and keeping that in mind, the couple has ensured to arrange a broad range of food items to satisfy their guests. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities will seemingly commence from April 13 onwards.

Image: Instagram/@ranbir_kapoooor/@varindertchawla