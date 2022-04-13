Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Funny Memes Featuring Shehnaaz Gill, Jethalal Go Viral

It is a happy time for Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as their wedding festivities have kick-started in full swing on Wednesday, April 13. The elite marriage ceremony has created a massive buzz on social media even prompting fans to file a petition asking Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to reveal their wedding date. Meanwhile, a slew of users has begun hilarious meme fest online surrounding their wedding talks.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding memes

Social media users have added their funny anecdotes about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding to various viral meme trends. From Shehnaaz Gill's iconic 'kya karu main mar jau' meme to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalah have featured in the hilarious meme trend that has set social media ablaze. In addition to this, netizens have also added funny scenarios to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's movie scenes that can leave one in splits. Moreover, fictional reactions of famous design brands including Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra have also been used creatively by fans. Check out a few of them below:

Media people in front of Ranbir and Alia's house for the next 10 days #RanbirAliaWedding #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/Bo0nM3pYfm — menskool (@menskool) April 6, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married in April.



RanbirAlia fans right know :-#RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/cLBSazxEiV — Hail Hydra (@Lordofbattles8) April 6, 2022

Ayan Mukerji releases Kesariya

To mark the commencement of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding functions, Ayan Mukerji took to social media to release a snippet of the duo's first romantic track from Brahmastra. Titled 'Kesariya' the love song features Alia and Ranbir's sizzling chemistry, accentuated by Arijit Singh's vocals. Kesariya begins with Ranbir Kapoor embracing Alia Bhatt on a romantic boat ride, soon after the Brahmastra male lead showers flowers on his ladylove as he chases Alia on a narrow street.

Meanwhile, the melodious voice of singer Arijit Singh keeps fans hooked on the track. Loaded with picturesque scenes Kesariya has ended up impressing fans on a whole new level as the celebrated B-town couple's wedding day nears. Although the couple has refrained to comment about their wedding day, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's BFF and Brahmastra director confirmed the news with a heartfelt note. Before their 'sacred journey' of marriage begins, Ayan wished the couple the best of 'energies and blessing' as they embark to achieve a great milestone in their personal lives.

Image: Twitter/@Rkaloo_