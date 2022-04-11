Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Sabyasachi Package Arrives At RK's Residence; See Pics

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage speculations have piqued audiences' interest in recent days. While the couple hasn't officially disclosed their wedding date, media reports suggest that the duo are all set to tie the knot this week. The visuals captured outside Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai residence hint the same. On Monday, April 11, packages from the designer brand Sabyasachi were spotted arriving at the Brahmastra actor's house.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, to dazzle in Sabyasachi ensembles?

Previously, several media reports and news agency ANI suggested that Alia Bhatt is likely to adorn a Sabyasachi lehenga on her special day. Now, this package from the fashion maverick Sabyasachi Mukherjee has added fuel to the ongoing reports. Fans of Alia Bhatt are aware of her love for the design label as she has dazzled in Sabyasachi outfits on numerous occasions, be it promoting her movies or attending big events.

Image: Varindar Chawla

It is pertinent to note that Alia opted for a designer lime-green Sabyasachi lehenga while making her first public appearance with beau Ranbir Kapoor at actor Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. Photos of the couple from the event went insanely viral online. Later, even Alia Bhatt posted a picture of the couple from the function.

It is yet unclear if the package contains Alia Bhatt's wedding lehenga, however, it hints that the wedding preparation has begun in full swing. Speaking of which, just hours ago, entertainment content creator and Bollywood photographer Varindar Chawla's team captured a vehicle unloading wrapped up tables and chairs and other decor items outside Ranbir Kapoor's residence. A few workers were also seen carrying rolls of carpets on their shoulders as they moved toward the luxurious residence. Take a look at it below:

Speaking on their wedding day, multiple dates are currently doing the rounds on the internet, though the wedding is likely to be held on April 13, as per Pinkvilla. It is pertinent to note that official confirmation from the couple regarding the same is yet to come. If reports are to be believed, then Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities will commence on April 13. The first function is speculated to be the duo's Mehendi.

Image: Instagram/@ranbir_kapoooor, Varindar Chawla