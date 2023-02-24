Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Attend SLB’s Birthday Bash Amid Baiju Bawra Casting Rumours

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh attended the birthday bash hosted by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai on Friday. The Gangubai Kathiawadi director turned a year older on February 24 and many including the Gully Boy co-stars were in attendance at his party. After Alia and Ranveer were spotted at Bhansali's party, the speculation surrounding their casting in the director's ambitious project Baiju Bawra rose again.

Alia-Ranveer to reunite for Baiju Bawra?

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have worked with SLB in the past. Of late, reports have been flying fast that in Baiju Bawra, the Guzaarish director is looking to cast the two actors. In the matter, a source in the know told Pinkvilla, "Since the subject is very close to Mr Bhansali, he has been working on it for a long time, and has already created a strong script for the film. However, prep from the shoot perspective has also begun, as he plans to take Baiju Bawra on floors from mid this year. June or July is what they are looking at. Requests for his actors’ dates have already gone to them. A large portion of the film will be shot on sets in Mumbai, and construction will begin after the final dates are locked."

Meanwhile, Bhansali recently revealed the teaser of his maiden web series Heeramandi.

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi will be released on Netflix. It stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and others. The poster and a teaser video of the project was launched recently in Mumbai at an event.

Heeramandi will give the viewers a glimpse into the lives of courtesans of Lahore's red light district.