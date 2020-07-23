Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt Shares Advice From Senior Citizens For The Younger Generation; See Pics

Alia Bhatt recently shared an Instagram story where she shared pictures of three old ladies talking about a piece of advice for the younger generation.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram to share some advice for the younger generation. The actor shared three pictures of adult citizens holding a board with their name, age and a piece of advice for the younger generation. All three old ladies were seen smiling as they share a bit of advice.

The name of the first lady was Lois. She is a 93-year-old woman who shared that she wants the younger generation to try to love and not hate. The next picture was of a 96-year old lady named Lois, her advice for the younger generation was to play UNO with their grandma. The last picture was of Helen, a 98-year old who had a wide smile on her face and a piece of positive advice for the younger generation that they should be nice to everyone. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's IG stories. 

Alia Bhatt's evening with her sister 

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle on July 22 to share a lovely picture with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The duo seems to be enjoying the beautiful scenery along with a ‘pink sunset’. The actor’s post has been receiving love from friends and fans.

One can also notice the pink sky and the greenery behind them. The actor is seen sporting a grey t-shirt that has a heart-shaped graphic on it. She completed her look with no-makeup and wavy hairdo. Shaheen can be seen sporting a black and white striped shirt and completed the look with a middle parting hairdo. Along with the picture, Alia also went on to reveal how she spent her evening. She wrote, “pink sunset and a cool breeze thoroughly enjoyed by two sweet peas”. Check out Alia Bhatt's Instagram post below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt â˜€ï¸ (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia Bhatt's projects

Talking about the professional front, Alia was last seen in the romance-drama Kalank, which also featured Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The film was a debacle at the BO. She has numerous projects in her kitty, including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also play the lead in a pan-India project, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt â˜€ï¸ (@aliaabhatt) on

