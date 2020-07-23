Alia Bhatt Shares Advice From Senior Citizens For The Younger Generation; See Pics

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram to share some advice for the younger generation. The actor shared three pictures of adult citizens holding a board with their name, age and a piece of advice for the younger generation. All three old ladies were seen smiling as they share a bit of advice.

The name of the first lady was Lois. She is a 93-year-old woman who shared that she wants the younger generation to try to love and not hate. The next picture was of a 96-year old lady named Lois, her advice for the younger generation was to play UNO with their grandma. The last picture was of Helen, a 98-year old who had a wide smile on her face and a piece of positive advice for the younger generation that they should be nice to everyone. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's IG stories.

Alia Bhatt's evening with her sister

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle on July 22 to share a lovely picture with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The duo seems to be enjoying the beautiful scenery along with a ‘pink sunset’. The actor’s post has been receiving love from friends and fans.

One can also notice the pink sky and the greenery behind them. The actor is seen sporting a grey t-shirt that has a heart-shaped graphic on it. She completed her look with no-makeup and wavy hairdo. Shaheen can be seen sporting a black and white striped shirt and completed the look with a middle parting hairdo. Along with the picture, Alia also went on to reveal how she spent her evening. She wrote, “pink sunset and a cool breeze thoroughly enjoyed by two sweet peas”. Check out Alia Bhatt's Instagram post below.

Alia Bhatt's projects

Talking about the professional front, Alia was last seen in the romance-drama Kalank, which also featured Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The film was a debacle at the BO. She has numerous projects in her kitty, including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also play the lead in a pan-India project, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli.

