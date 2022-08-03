Alia Bhatt Shares An Update On 'Jee Le Zaraa' With Katrina & Priyanka; ‘We Are Fighting..'

Last year, after Jee Le Zaraa, an exciting project starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra was announced by makers, it left fans excited to watch the three stars come together on the big screen. But, since there hasn't been any update about the venture in the past one year, it has left fans awaiting news regarding the shooting.

Now, there are also several rounds of speculation around if the film is happening or not, especially after Priyanka welcomed her daughter Malti and Alia is all set to embrace motherhood soon. However, it seems that Alia is quite excited about the project and she discarded all the rumors in her recent media interaction about the film's release.

Alia Bhatt shares update on Jee Le Zaraa shooting

Alia has been quite busy promoting her upcoming film Darlings which is slated to release on August 4 on the giant streamer, Netflix. During a recent media interaction, the actor was asked about Jee Le Zaraa and whether it was happening or not. Responding to the query, the 2 States actor said,

“IT’S HAPPENING!!… We will go on floors next year. Of course, we can not go on the floor this year (Indicating her pregnancy). We ain’t letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It’s going to be quite massive and we can’t wait.”

Meanwhile, several reports have started to make a buzz that Jee Le Zaraa will be one of the biggest collaborations ever. It will be quite interesting and exciting to watch Bhatt, Chopra, and Katrina Kaif in a movie; which shall be a dream come true for cinephiles.

Alia who currently has a number of films in her kitty is looking forward to welcoming her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has been rigorously working during her pregnancy and even shot her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot. While she is currently on a promotional spree for Darlings and is often asked if she needs to rest during her pregnancy, Alia recently broke her silence on the same and quipped how he loves working. She also said how working is therapeutic for her as it keeps her heart and soul alive. She also added that she will keep working till she turns 100.

IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt