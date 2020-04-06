Alia Bhatt's Photo From Neena Gupta's Wedding Will Take You On A Trip Back In Time

Alia Bhatt has sealed her spot in the industry with some stellar performances. But before she made her entry into Bollywood, the Highway actor has been snapped in multiple parties and events given that she belongs to a Bollywood background. One such occasion from 2008 was found by Bollywood paps and has been doing rounds of the internet.

Alia Bhatt snapped in 2008 at Neena Gupta's wedding reception

Fans from all over the country are going gaga over these pictures of Alia Bhatt and what is even more amusing for them is that young Alia seems to pull off a saree look quite easily. She was snapped along with many other celebs at Neena Gupta's private affair wedding reception. The actor is even seen cutely posing next to mum Soni Razdan for a picture.

Alia Bhatt looks pretty dressed in purple printed saree. The saree has a narrow silver border and she topped the look with a beige coloured blouse. She chose to leave her hair open and went for a no-accessory look. These pictures of the actor will surely take you back to the simpler times in Bollywood.

With everyone being homebound since the lockdown, it seems that Alia Bhatt is also spending her time quite productively. The actor was recently spotted with Ranbir Kapoor in her residential compound. This invited a new range of rumours suggesting that the duo has now moved in together.

In an earlier report by a news daily, a source was quoted saying that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor may tie the knot this December and that it was originally supposed to be a destination wedding but will now be set in Mumbai. The source also revealed that the wedding will happen during the last 10 days of December. However, there has been no lockdown on the final dates because of the current situation.

