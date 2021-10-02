Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Sussanne Khan Come Together For Anushka Ranjan's Birthday

As actor Anushka Ranjan turned a year older on Friday, October 1, her close friends Alia Bhatt, Sussanne Khan, Vaani Kapoor, and others celebrated her birthday bash which also doubled up as her bridal shower. According to Pinkvilla, Anushka, known for Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Wedding Pulav, is gearing up for her wedding with Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal in November.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration which was attended by Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Sussane Khan, and others. She shared a group photo in which we can see all her close friends posing for the camera as they partied the night away together.

"No one can mess with me.. look at the Angels protecting me always🥰 Thank you @akansharanjankapoor for literally being the best sister human kind has ever seen. I love you and I love all these stunning faces beyond! Missing the girls who couldn’t make it but thank you for being in my life 💕⭐️[sic]," Anushka captioned the photo. While Alia can be seen in a denim jacket as she posed next to the birthday girl, Vaani Kapoor looked lovely in an orange maxi dress.

Sussanne Khan, Vaani Kapoor gives glimpses from Anushka's bridal shower

Actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, on the other, shared a photo on her Instagram story and revealed that the day was not just Anushka's 31st birthday celebration but was also her bridal shower. Sharing the group photo from the party, Sussanne wrote, “N we kick start October Bridal shower for this gorgeous doll @anushkaranjan[sic]." While Vaani Kapoor reposed the same photo from Anushka's birthday celebrations cum bridal shower on her Instagram stories.

Boyfriend Aditya Seal confesses love for Anushka Ranjan

With a series of loved-up photos, beau Aditya Seal confessed love for Anushka Ranjan on her birthday on Friday. “Happy birthday you over grown child..i dont say this enough but you’re the best thing to have ever happened to mankind..i love you to the farthest star and back.. to all your birthdays together@anushkaranjan[sic],” he captioned. In one of the pictures, Aditya can be seen kissing Anushka on the cheek. He has also posted few videos of the birthday girl where she can be seen having a fun time with kids.

