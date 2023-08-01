Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan To Reunite For Dulhania 3? Bawaal Actor Reveals

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's on-screen chemistry has been widely appreciated by the audience. The duo made their debut together in Student Of The Year (2012), and since then, they have starred in around three films including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2012) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2014). Now, the Bawaal actor has seemingly confirmed that he will be reuniting with Alia for Dulhania 3.

3 things you need to know

Varun Dhawan is busy promoting his recently released film Bawaal with co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

Varun and Alia's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2012) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2014) were a great hit at the box office.

The duo was last seen together in Kalank (2019).

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt to reunite for Dulhania 3

During the promotions of Bawaal, a fan asked the actor to share an update on Dulhania 3, to this, he said that director Shashank Khaitan is currently working on a script. He continued, "We definitely want to do it. At the same time, we want to get something that is going to be damn good to make sure that all of you also are very excited to see that."

(Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania poster | Image: Instagram)

The actor added that director Shashank is trying to crack a script that will be "good enough for Varun and Alia's comeback as an on-screen couple. It’s a work in progress, and we would love to work with each other again. We have spoken about it,” Varun concluded.

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt are busy with their respective films

Currently, both the stars are busy with their respective films - Bawaal and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, that released last month. Varun also attended the screening of RRKPK and gave a shoutout to the film, urging the fans to watch the Ranveer Singh starrer.