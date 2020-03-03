Alia Bhatt's Best Videos From Her YouTube Channel; 'In My Kitchen', Travel Vlog & More

Everyone is aware of Alia Bhatt being considered as one of the finest actors of Bollywood. The Gully Boy star is also an inspirational fashion enthusiast. Apart from her golden screen appearances, Alia Bhatt is also an active social media influencer. The actor also has a YouTube channel, Alia Bhatt that has been getting a good response from the audience.

Alia Bhatt started a YouTube channel in June 2019. The actor instantly received a good response from her fans for her channel. The actor currently has 1.32 million subscribers on her home channel. Check out some of the best videos of Alia Bhatt from her channel.

In My Kitchen series

Alia Bhatt recently started a mini-series featuring her kitchen stories. To date, she has released two episodes from In My Kitchen series. The cooking show also features Alia Bhatt's head chef, Dilip and housekeeper, Carol. In part one, Alia Bhatt introduced the fans to her team and tried to cook for the first time.

In the second part, the Kalank actor prepared South Indian style Zucchini Sabzi. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's In My Kitchen series.

Alia Bhatt's Fitness Vlog

In this YouTube Video, Alia Bhatt shared her fitness routine with the fans. Alia believes that fitness is a very important part of her life and so she wanted her viewers to get a peek into that aspect of her life. The Student of the Year actor was featured alongside her trainer Sohrab.

Alia Bhatt's Travel Vlog

In this video, Alia Bhatt shared a few moments from her African Safari. The star recently visited Kenya for her mini-vacation and shot a vlog from her Safari. In the video, Alia is seen interacting with some locals.

