Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' Scene Reminds Netizens Of Bobby Deol’s Film 'Soldier'; Here's Why

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Darlings, which also marks her production debut. The film, which makes a compelling case study on domestic violence, is being praised by fans as well critics as it takes quite a different take on the age-old topic of domestic violence. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also has Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah in the lead roles, which makes it even more compelling.

Darlings saw Badru’s (Alia Bhatt) unconditional love for her husband Hamza, (Vijay Varma) which makes her overlook all the red flags in their relationship. She even ignored her mother’s (Shefali Shah) constant warnings. Coming from a modest background, the young wife continues to hope for a better tomorrow until things get a bit too far.

Netizens compare Darlings with Bobby Deol's Soldier

Though Darlings continues to win praises across the globe, Twitter users have spotted a scene which they feels is similar to a scene in Bobby Deol's iconic film Soldier (1998). In one of the scenes, Hamza tortures Badru with the five-finger fillet game, but instead of a knife, he uses a stiletto to hurt her. Now, fans are comparing the scene to Bobby Deol's film Soldier where his character frightened a competitor with a knife in a similar manner.

A netizen took to his Twitter account and wrote, "The table and high heel sandal scene from Darlings movie remind me of Bobby Deol's movie Soldier #PunIntended", another one tweeted, "I think I downloaded the wrong Darlings". Take a look:

Table and high heel sandal scene from Darlings movie remind me of Bobby Deol's movie Soldier #PunIntended — Mayur Tank (@ConsultMayur) August 8, 2022

I think I downloaded the wrong Darlings pic.twitter.com/hg6fMynwcw — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) August 7, 2022

Recently, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Vijay Varma even opened up about how afraid he was about not unintentionally hurting Alia in the scenes. He said,

"I wanted to make sure the other actor is not hurt or even felt wrong. I was very clear that I will come and grab your shoulder so be ready for this. That kind of thing was happening. He even stated that his character Hamza garnered a lot of hate as he played a wife-beater.

Image: Twitter/@deepjaiswal007/@kocharpulkit