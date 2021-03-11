Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi And Other Films Based On Real Life Releasing In 2021

While the production and releases of several films had come to a halt last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, they seem to be returning with strong pace this year. A number of films that are slated to be released in 2021 are films that are based on incidents that occurred in real life. Many such films are heading for releases this year in theatres as well as on OTT platforms. Following is a list of some of the films which are based on real life stories, that will be releasing in 2021.

Films releasing in 2021 that are based on real life

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is arguably one of the most awaited films of the year. Directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this film is based on the story of Gangubai Kothewali, which is depicted in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Gangubai is known as one of the feared personalities in Kamathipura, where she used to run a brothel a long time ago. This film will be released on July 30.

Ajay Devgn’s Maidan

Maidaan is a film that is based on the story of a football coach called Syed Abdul Rahim, who went on to become a prominent figure of the sport in this country. The film has been directed by Amit Sharma and will depict how India made its name in this sport globally. Maidaan is expected to release on October 15 this year.

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi

As the title suggests, Thalaivi is based on the story of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and prominent politician J Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut will be seen stepping into her shoes, with A. L. Vijay directing the film. The film will be released in theatres on April 23.

Parineeti Chopra’s Saina

This film is based on the story of popular badminton athlete Saina Nehwal, with Parineeti Chopra in the lead. Saina will be the first biopic of Parineet and it has been directed by Amole Gupte. The film is all set to release on March 26.

Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India

This film is based during the time of the war between India and Pakistan in 1971. Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the role of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport. This film has been directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and the release date of this film is yet to be announced.