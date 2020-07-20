Alia Bhatt’s Movies That Depict The Theme Of A Love Triangle; See List Here

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry today. She made her acting debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year (2012), alongside debutants Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Alia Bhatt has shined brighter with every movie she did and has successfully created her own and unique place in the hearts of the audience.

Having spent almost a decade in the entertainment industry, she has worked with many actors and has been a part of great scripts. Here are Alia Bhatt’s movies that depict a love triangle. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Alia Bhatt’s movies with love triangles

Student of the Year (2012)

In 2012, Alia Bhatt played the lead character in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. The movie also cast Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of a group of high-school students and their relationships that start to get bitter because of a competition that comes their way.

The movie depicts a love triangle between Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Siddharth Malhotra. All the three actors debuted with this movie and won awards appreciating their performances.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Highway (2014)

In 2014, Alia Bhatt played the lead character in Imtiaz Ali’s Highway. The movie also cast Randeep Hooda and Arjun Malhotra as the lead characters along with Alia. The plot of the film revolves around a younger adult who gets kidnapped right before her marriage but surprisingly starts to enjoy being kidnapped. The movie depicts a love triangle between Alia Bhatt, Arjun Malhotra, and Randeep Hooda. The movie gained critical acclamations.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

In 2014, Alia Bhatt played the lead character in Shashank Khaitan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The movie also cast Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Shukla as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around two spoilt brats who fall in love with each other and the hurdles they face to finally be together. The movie depicts a love triangle between Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Siddharth Shukla. The movie became a huge commercial success.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Kalank (2019)

In 2019, Alia Bhatt played the lead character in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank. The movie also cast Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani, Madhuri, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a story that connects the lives of all these characters together. The movie depicts a love triangle between Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. The movie became a huge commercial success.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.