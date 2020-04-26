Alia Bhatt's Songs That Tug At One's Heartstrings; 'Samjhawan', 'Dilbaro' And Others

Alia Bhatt clocks eight years in Bollywood. She has delivered several blockbusters transformed from a sophisticated and elite Shanaya (a character from Student of The Year) to a confused Veera Tripathi (A character from Highway). The popular diva has earned a huge fan following with her versatility. Apart from being a notable actor, Alia Bhatt is also a melodious singer. Check out some emotional songs featuring Alia Bhatt from her movies to date.

Samjhawan

Samjhawan is an emotional number from Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The unplugged version of Samjhawan is sung by Alia Bhatt herself. The song was produced by Aditya Dev and received great recognition. It is a Bollywood version of the Punjabi song of the same name. The film version of Samjhawan is sung by Arijit Singh.

Chaandaniya

Chaandaniya is a breakup song from 2 States. The sad song is voiced by K Mohan and Yashita Sharma. Chaandaniya has garnered over eight million views on YouTube. It features the emotional and separation phase of Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor in the film.

Roke Na Ruke Naina

Roke Na Ruke Naina is another emotional song of Alia and Varun Dhawan sung by Arijit Singh. The song is from their movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Roke Na Ruke Naina has crossed over 43 million views on YouTube. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's chemistry in the film Badrinath ki Dulhania made their fans drool over the duo.

Just Go To Hell Dil

Just Go To Hell Dil is from Alia Bhatt's drama flick, Dear Zindagi. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The song features Alia who is seen trying to do away with all her emotions and letting go. Amit Trivedi's music adds more to Alia's emotional song track.

Dilbaro

Dilbaro is the instant hit among other songs from Raazi. Dilbaro is a song that perfectly sums up how precious a father-daughter relation is. The bidaai song is sung by Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf & Shankar Mahadevan. The music-composer trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy has done the background score.

