Alia Bhatt's 'Udta Punjab' Is A Must-watch For Any Moviegoer, Here's Why

Alia Bhatt's Udta Punjab has surpassed several barriers to become one of the top-rated films of Bollywood. From the privacy controversy to censorship cuts, Udta Punjab has overcome various issues to reach the top. The film is a black comedy crime drama co-written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

Alongside Alia Bhatt, the drama flick also stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. The storyline is loosely based on the serious drug problem in Punjab. Here are the top three reasons why to watch Alia Bhatt's Udta Punjab.

The cast ensembles

Udta Punjab has an amazing and notable cast. The multi-star cast of the flick includes Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt plays Bauria a.k.a. Mary Jane, a young girl who is been kidnapped and forced into drugs. Shahid Kapoor plays Tejinder "Tommy" Singh a.k.a. Gabru, a drug-addict musician. Whereas, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan are on the other side, playing an ASI and doctor, respectively.

Showcases the real problem

Udta Punjab centres on the real-life drug issues faced by Punjab's population. The film reviews accurate numbers and demographics related to drug smuggling and consumption in Punjab. Udta Punjab invited several controversies over its trailer release, however, the film gives a true view of the real situation.

The makers

Udta Punjab has Bollywood's one of the best and notable crew behind its success. The drama flick is directed by Abhishek Chaubey. He has also co-written the film. Abhishek is a National Award-winning director. Alongside, the lauded direction, the Alia Bhatt starrer is co-produced by Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films and Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures.

