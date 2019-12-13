All About Akshaye Khanna's Lifestyle And Career In Bollywood

Akshaye Khanna was born in Jalandhar, Punjab. He is the second son of late Vinod Khanna and Geetanjali Khanna. Akshaye’s father ruled the industry with his exceptional acting skills during the 1970s. Earlier in Tamil Nadu, the Khannas shifted to Mumbai for their work commitments and future endeavours. Akshaye completed his graduation from Mumbai. Here's a look at Akshaye's lifestyle and career since moving to Mumbai.

Akshaye Khanna's Lifestyle

The Taal actor, Akshaye, resides in Mumbai and has reportedly amassed a lucrative net worth of over ₹ 70 crores for his accomplishments. Akshaye Khanna has never spoken about his personal relationships or life, nor is he on any social media platforms. There were rumours that he dated British model Sera, but there has been no official confirmation. His brother Rahul Khanna is widely known for his style statements and his appearance as a VJ on MTV Asia. Akshay also has a stepbrother Sakshi Khanna, and sister Shraddha Khanna.

While interacting with an entertainment portal, Akshaye expressed his thoughts of having his father’s stardom attached to his cap. He also said that he believes his father did not bring him on-screen, but it was his hard work that helped him succeed in the film industry. He said that he did not believe in nepotism. When asked about any regrets during his career, he felt that he is privileged to be a part of the industry and will happily work towards his future projects.

All about Akshaye Khanna movies

Akshaye Khanna is one of the well-known faces of Bollywood, known for his unconventional roles in most of his films. The actor made his debut from Pankaj Parashar‘s directorial Himalaya Putra in 1997. Akshaye Khanna took a two years gap from a full-time acting career until he was offered a role in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial film Dil Chahta Hai. The movie starred Akshaye Khanna, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Even today, the film is cherished by the audiences. Later, Akshaye’s films like Naqaab, Players and Race also did well at the box-office. After his commendable role in The Accidental Prime Minister, Akshaye Khanna’s recent release Section 375 was also much appreciated by the critics.

