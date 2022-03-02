All About Shahid Kapoor's Sister Sanah Kapur Who's Getting Married To Mayank Pahwa

Amidst the wedding season in Bollywood, another celebrity couple is all set to tie the knot. Shahid Kapoor’s half-sister Sanah Kapur will be hitched to actors Manoj and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank. The wedding ceremony will reportedly take place in Mahableshwar and the family of bride and groom have arrived at the location. Rumours about Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa had been making the rounds since last month, the wedding was confirmed by Sanah's father Pankaj Kapur. Here is everything you need to know about Sanah Kapur.

Everything you need to know about Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa

Sanah Kapur is the daughter of veteran actor Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur and half-sister of Shahid Kapoor. Sanah is also an actor and made her debut in Bollywood through the 2015 movie Shaandaar where she played the role of Isha Arora. The movie also starred her father and brother Shahid Kapoor. In 2018 she played the role of Nayantara Sharma in the family comedy movie Khajoor Pe Atke. The movie also starred her in-laws Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa along with Vinay Pathak and Dolly Ahluwalia.

On the other hand, Mayank Pahwa is also an actor, director and writer who mainly works in the theatre. Pahwa is known for his work in plays such as Impatient Seeker, Bhishmotsav, Sharad Joshi Express, Happy Birthday, and more. He has also worked as an assistant director for several Bollywood movies like Kosha, Cricket: My Religion and One Night Stand Up. Mayank's parents, Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa are renowned actors in the industry.

Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa wedding

Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa tied the knot on Wednesday, March 2, in Mahableshwar with their friends and family. Several photos of their wedding ceremony have been shared by fan pages on social media. One of the photos, shows Shahid Kapoor hugging Sanah as Mira Kapoor smiles at them. Ratna Pathak Shah's son Vivaan Shah's who is Sanah's cousin posted a video of Kapur and Mayank Pahwa as they were welcomed by dhols as they entered their wedding venue. As per several media reports, Sanah and Mayank have known each other for quite some time and got engaged a while back.

Image: Instagram/@nari.kesari1