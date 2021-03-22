All The Best Shooting Locations: Goa, Mumbai & Hyderabad; A Look At Where Movie Was Filmed

All The Best: Fun Begins is a 2009's multi starrer comedy film helmed by Rohit Shetty. It features Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. Apart from the film's perfect comic timing, All The Best: Fun Begins is also loved for its filming locations. If you are wondering where was All The Best filmed, we have got your back with details about All The Best shooting locations.

All The Best filming locations

The comedy-drama flick started its shooting schedule on March 27, 2009, and the film was wrapped by July 2009. As mentioned in IMDb reports, All The Best movie's production started in Feb 2009. The Sanjay Dutt starrer was shot in three states, Goa, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Goa

All The Best: Fun Begins beach scenes were shot in Goa. The dance track, Dil Kare was filmed on one of the beaches of Goa. Sung by Suraj Jagan and Rupam Islam, Pritam has composed the song and Kumaar has penned the lyrics. Another beach scene featuring Bipasha Basu and Fardeen Khan was shot in Goa.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, All The Best was shot in two major locations. The comedy film was filmed in Lonavala and Mumbai. Several scenes of the film were shot in film studios in Mumbai.

Telangana

Hyderabad has one of the biggest film cities in India, Ramoji Film City. According to IMDb, located in Telangana state, All The Best: Fun Begins was filmed in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. The title track, All The Best was shot at the Ramoji Film City. The movie's remains can be still spotted in the film city.

All The Best: Fun Begins trailer

Released on October 16, All The Best: Fun Begins also stars Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mugdha Godse, Ashwini Kalsekar, Vijay Patkar among many others. Penned by Sajid-Farhad, it is directed by Rohit Shetty. The film's plot is based on a Marathi play. Titled Pati Sagle Uchapati, the play itself is based on the English comedy play Right Bed Wrong Husband. All The Best was also remade in Malayalam with some changes. It was titled Best of Luck and released in 2010. It was also remade in Kannada in 2015 as Ond Chance Kodi.