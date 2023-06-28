Allahabad HC Issues Notice To Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Manoj Muntashir, the dialogue writer of Adipurush, directing him to be made a party in a plea seeking a stay on the screening of the movie. The court has also sought clarification from the Centre regarding the possible actions that can be taken under the Cinematograph Act. The next hearing is scheduled for June 28.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday reprimanded the makers of the film Adipurush for its dialogues that have angered a large section of the audience and have been accused of hurting religious sentiments. The court's remarks came while hearing two public interest litigations (PILs), which argued that the film had portrayed religious figures like Lord Rama, Hanuman, and others in an objectionable manner.

The bench declined to accept the contention that a disclaimer shown at the start of the film makes it clear it is not the Ramayana. "When the filmmaker has shown Lord Rama, Devi Sita, Lord Laxman, Lord Hanuman, Ravan, Lanka, etc., how will the disclaimer convince the people at large that the story is not from Ramayana," the vacation bench of justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Shree Prakash Singh said.

'Why are Hindus tested every time?,' asks Allahabad HC

The vacation bench of justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Shree Prakash Singh asked Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey to seek instructions as to whether the central government was contemplating reviewing the certificate granted by the Censor Board (Central Board of Film Certification) for screening the movie.

"Hindus are tolerant but why they are tested every time? When Hindus are civilised, is it correct to suppress them", the bench said

It made the oral observations after the petitioner's lawyer Ranjana Agnihotri said that the movie may "not only affect adversely the sentiments of the people at large, who worship Lord Rama, Devi Sita, Lord Hanuman, etc., but the manner in which the character of Ramayana has been depicted would create serious disharmony in society also". The bench added that it is good that the controversy relates to a religion whose followers have not disturbed public order anywhere.

Adipurush, a retelling of the epic Ramayana, has come under attack from some quarters over its dialogue, colloquial language and representation of some characters.

(with inputs from agencies )