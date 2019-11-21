The Debate
Allu Arjun's Daughter Arha Receives Warm Birthday Wishes From Fans

Bollywood News

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are among the most admired couples. Their youngest child Arha has her birthday today. Check out fans' wishing the kid.

allu arjun

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are among the most admired couples in the Telugu film fraternity. They tied the knot on March 6, 2011. They have two children, Ayaan and Arha. The parents have been sharing pictures of their cute kids for quite some time now. Arjun and Sneha’s younger kid, Arha turns three years old today. But she not only received wishes from her parents but also from many fans. Check out her parents’ and fans' posts and tweets:

Also Read | Allu Arjun's Throwback Moment: Actor Shares A Nostalgic Picture With His Grand Father

Allu and Sneha’s post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allu Sneha Reddy (@allusnehareddy) on

Also Read | France's Consulate General Shares Movie Poster, Allu Arjun Thanks Her

Fan wishes for the little superstar:

Also Read | Allu-Arjun: Here's A List Of Dance Numbers By The Telugu Star

Also Read | Allu Arjun's Next: Vijay Sethupathi To Play An Antagonist In AA 20?

 

 

 

