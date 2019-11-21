Allu Arjun's Daughter Arha Receives Warm Birthday Wishes From Fans

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are among the most admired couples in the Telugu film fraternity. They tied the knot on March 6, 2011. They have two children, Ayaan and Arha. The parents have been sharing pictures of their cute kids for quite some time now. Arjun and Sneha’s younger kid, Arha turns three years old today. But she not only received wishes from her parents but also from many fans. Check out her parents’ and fans' posts and tweets:

Allu and Sneha’s post:

Fan wishes for the little superstar:

Advanced Happy Birthday To D/o STYLISHSTAR of Indian Cinema



----Team CensorUpdate #AlluArha#HBDAdorableAlluArha pic.twitter.com/4hL8gGnjyY — Censor Update (@CensorUpdate) November 20, 2019

#HBDAdorableAlluArha wishing a super duper happy birthday to little cutie, adorable ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍🤗 #AlluArha lots of love ❤️ ❤️😍🤗 pic.twitter.com/QXEG86XT4P — Sairushimarella 🤟🤟🤟🤟 (@Sairushimarell1) November 21, 2019

Pic1- 1st Bday



Pic-2 2nd Bday



Pic3- 3rd Bday



Years Changed But not her Cuteness in the pics 😘😘



Long Live Chitti Thalli ❤️❤️#HBDAdorableAlluArha pic.twitter.com/SCQrklOdd6 — #AlluArjun 🔥🔥 (@AlluBhai_Fan) November 21, 2019

Wishing our cute little princess " ALLU ARHA " a very Happy Birthday 🎂🎁🎈 #HBDLittlePrincessAlluArha pic.twitter.com/0CtTTkhfC2 — Allu Arjun Fan™ (@Meharlucky5) November 20, 2017

