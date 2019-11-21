Allu Arjun's Daughter Arha Receives Warm Birthday Wishes From Fans

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are among the most admired couples in the Telugu film fraternity. They tied the knot on March 6, 2011. They have two children, Ayaan and Arha. The parents have been sharing pictures of their cute kids for quite some time now. Arjun and Sneha’s younger kid, Arha turns three years old today. But she not only received wishes from her parents but also from many fans. Check out her parents’ and fans' posts and tweets:
Happy birthday #Arha Bangaram#HBDAdorableAlluArha #HBDAdorableAlluArha #HBDAdorableAlluArha #HBDAdorableAlluArha pic.twitter.com/ChWYiiU3nc— Arindla Anil (@arindlaanil) November 21, 2019
Happy Birthday Little Princes 👑#Arha ❤ Cutiee ❤#HBDAdorableAlluArha pic.twitter.com/Sv2H5a7duz— Anand Tarak™ (@AnandOfficiall) November 21, 2019
80kTweets And wishes To #Arha Till now❤️#HBDAdorableAlluArha pic.twitter.com/X0e0UicViA— ＢＵＮＮＹ ＡＴＨＩＫ🔥 (@BunnyAthik) November 20, 2019
Advanced Happy Birthday To D/o STYLISHSTAR of Indian Cinema— Censor Update (@CensorUpdate) November 20, 2019
----Team CensorUpdate #AlluArha#HBDAdorableAlluArha pic.twitter.com/4hL8gGnjyY
#AlluArha ❤️ Birthday Celebratıons By #AlluArjunYuvathaGuntur !— ALLUARJUN YUVATHA GUNTUR (@AAYuvathaGuntur) November 21, 2019
Follow Thıs Thread For More 📢 : #HBDAdorableAlluArha 🤩 pic.twitter.com/sY6aLpSc8f
#AlluArha 3rd birthday celebrations by All KARNATAKA Allu Arjun fans Association ( @Team_AKAAFA )#HBDAdorableAlluArha pic.twitter.com/jHPsHqwEDE— Hail Allu Arjun |® (@Hail_AlluArjun) November 21, 2019
Happy b'day cutie #Arha 🎂— 😘Ukkasha😉 (@Ukkasha4510) November 21, 2019
Stay blessed cutie #HBDadorablealluarha pic.twitter.com/XAyN0bHFtS
#HBDAdorableAlluArha wishing a super duper happy birthday to little cutie, adorable ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍🤗 #AlluArha lots of love ❤️ ❤️😍🤗 pic.twitter.com/QXEG86XT4P— Sairushimarella 🤟🤟🤟🤟 (@Sairushimarell1) November 21, 2019
Cuteness Overloaded#AlluArha Turns "3" #HBDAdorableAlluArha pic.twitter.com/KzgHiSMGBJ— Bunny Vamsi ᴬⱽᴾᴸᴼⁿᴶᵃⁿ❶❷ᵗʰ (@bunnyvamsi721) November 21, 2019
Pic1- 1st Bday— #AlluArjun 🔥🔥 (@AlluBhai_Fan) November 21, 2019
Pic-2 2nd Bday
Pic3- 3rd Bday
Years Changed But not her Cuteness in the pics 😘😘
Long Live Chitti Thalli ❤️❤️#HBDAdorableAlluArha pic.twitter.com/SCQrklOdd6
Wishing our cute little princess " ALLU ARHA " a very Happy Birthday 🎂🎁🎈 #HBDLittlePrincessAlluArha pic.twitter.com/0CtTTkhfC2— Allu Arjun Fan™ (@Meharlucky5) November 20, 2017
