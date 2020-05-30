Allu Sirish's Birthday: Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati And Seerat Kapoor Pour In Wishes

Today, actor Allu Sirish celebrates his 33rd birthday. To wish the actor on his birthday, his friends from the industry and fellow colleagues like Allu Arjun, Hamsa Nandini and Seerat Kapoor wished took to their social media handles to wish the actor. Take a look at their posts for Allu Sirish:

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, recently took to his Instagram handle to wish his brother, actor Allu Sirish on his 33rd birthday, today. Allu Arjun shared a series of unseen BTS pictures to wish the actor. In the first picture, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish can be seen flashing a big smile. In the picture, Allu Arjun can be seen donning a black tuxedo, with zebra-printed collar, while Allu Sirish kept it formal in a golden jacket and a black tee. With the picture shared, Allu Arjun wrote: “Many Many Happy Returns of the day to my dear brother Siri”.

The next picture features himself and Allu Sirish embracing each other. As seen in the picture, Allu Sirish can be seen hugging Arjun from behind, while Arjun is seen smiling at the camera happily. With the picture shared, Arjun wrote: “You Will Always be my most Fav baby in the world”. Take a look:

Seerat Kapoor

Actor Seerat Kapoor, who shared screen space with Allu series in the much-acclaimed film, Okka Kshanam, took to her Twitter handle to share a birthday post for Allu Sirish. As seen in the pictures shared, Seerat Kapoor can be seen posing with Allu Sirish, donning an Indian attire. The second picture features the actor standing in front of a birthday cake. With the picture shared, Seerat Kapoor wrote: “This day two years ago! Also the “two” many looks of @AlluSirish. Happiest Birthday Siri!. May you up to your whimsical socks and continue to crack us up harder this year! Lots of love". Take a look at the tweet shared:

This day two years ago! Also the “two” many looks of @AlluSirish ðŸ˜„



Happiest Birthday Siri! ðŸ¥³

May you up your whimsical socks and continue to crack us up harder this year! ðŸ˜ Lots of love! ðŸ¤—ðŸŽ‚#HappyBirthdayAlluSirish pic.twitter.com/DZjcMqDDB3 — Seerat Kapoor (@IamSeeratKapoor) May 30, 2020

Rana Daggubati

Actor Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram handle to share un unmissable throwback pictures, which features the actors in their prime. As seen in the pictures shared, Rana can be seen donning a blue checkered shirt, while Allu Sirish can be seen smiling at the camera. With the picture shared, Rana Daggubatti wrote: "Happy Birthday Siri". Take a look at the picture shared:

Hamsa Nandini

Recently, model-turned-actor Hamsa Nandini, on Twitter, shared an unmissable throwback picture with Sirish on his birthday. The picture features the two stars happily posing. With the picture shared, Hamsa Nandini wrote: "Wish you a very Happy Birthday @AlluSirish #HBDAlluSirish #AlluSirish. Take a look:

