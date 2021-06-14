Aly Goni Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput On His First Death Anniversary

Aly Goni remembered the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput by changing his profile picture on Instagram and also adding a black and white picture of SSR on his story today. On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment under mysterious circumstances. The news left the entire nation shell-shocked.

Sushant Singh Rajput on Aly Goni's Instagram

Many of Sushant Singh Rajput's friends from the TV as well as the film industry showered love for the late actor and called for justice and proper investigation behind his death & Aly Goni Is one such person. The day the news broke, a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput was on Aly Goni's Instagram and he captioned it, “Kyun yaar kyu?” Aly Goni was also among the few actors who bashed the Indian public for sharing Sushant Singh Rajput's deceased body’s pictures and videos on WhatsApp.

Recently, Aly Goni had also praised SSR fans for their love for Sushant Singh Rajput as they manage to keep #SSR trending for almost an entire year on Twitter. He said, "Yeh kamaya tha Sushant ne (This is what Sushant earned).”

One of Aly Goni’s closest friends from Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya too took to Instagram to mourn SSR's death anniversary. Sushant's co-star, Kriti Sanon too shared some off-screen moments with the actor from their film Raabta and missed him.

Investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Fans of Sushant were hoping for the investigative agencies to come up with answers quickly but as of SSR's death anniversary, investigations are still going on. Earlier this month, SSR's former roommate, Siddharth Pithani was arrested by the NCB for a drugs case. Sushant's bodyguard and his aides have also been questioned for hours. It is reported that Siddhart Pithani has name-dropped some people in the NCB drugs case.

The late actor's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti reportedly has decided to go on a solitary retreat to mourn her brother and celebrate her memories with him. Recently, Ankita Lokhande, SSR's ex-girlfriend informed her followers that she will be taking some time off social media as the date of the death anniversary neared but is now back. She also shared a photo with the text, "It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later."

IMAGE: ALY GONI AND SSR INSTAGRAM

