Amaal Malik Teases Saina's 'Parinda' Song's Release; Armaan Malik Calls It A 'masterpiece'

Ahead of Saina's release on the big screen on March 26, 2021, the makers of Saina Nehwal's biopic will treat the masses with a passion-igniting anthem by Amaal Malik, titled Parinda. On Thursday, the singer-composer took to his Instagram handle to tease the release of Parinda by sharing its teaser. Soon after the teaser released, Amaal's beloved brother Armaan Malik showered the former with heaps of praise over the upcoming inspirational song.

Amaal Malik's 'Parinda' is a "masterpiece" for brother Armaan Malik

Ever since the Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina's trailer was dropped on March 8, 2021, there has been a lot of buzz around this highly-anticipated biographical sports drama. Now, to hike fans' excitement about the Amole Gupte directorial's theatrical release a notch higher, the makers are all set to release Saina's first-ever song, Parinda. The inspirational melody is both sung and composed by the popular Bollywood music composer-singer Amaal Malik while its lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Yesterday, i.e. March 11, 2021, Amaal shared the teaser of Parinda on his Instagram handle and revealed a verse from the song, which read: "Jeet Ka Junoon Hain Toh...â£Haar Sochna Kyun...â£Jab Zindagi Hain Ek Hi...Do Baar Sochna Kyun?â£". He added writing, "A song that will invoke the fighter in you & ignite the fire of passion #Parinda is on its way Featuring@parineetichopra In & As @nehwalsaina", referring to the song as 'The Sound of Saina'. The teaser features Amaal along with a full-fledged orchestra with glimpses of Parineeti as Saina from the biographical drama. However, the release date of the song wasn't revealed in the teaser.

Check out Amaal Malik's Instagram post below:

Soon after the teaser surfaced on social media, Amaal Malik's younger brother and sensational playback singer, Armaan Malik, took to his Instagram handle to promote the former's upcoming song. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Armaan was all-praise about his brother as well as the Parinda song. The Chale Aana crooner penned a sweet note for Amaal on IG, which read: "I am so damn proud of you Amaal. #Parinda is not a song it’s a freakin’ revolution. Can’t wait for the world to hear this masterpiece @amaal_mallik".

Take a look:

Watch Saina's trailer on YouTube below: