Amazon Prime Video To Come Up With Indian Adaptations Of Hit American Series 'Modern Love'

The OTT giant Amazon Prime Video is all set to bring the romantic anthology, Modern Love, to India through the Indian adaptations of the popular American series. The popular show, which was released in 2019, depicts the complex yet adoring relationships between people hailing from various walks of life. Each episode of the series explored new relationships and shed light on their complication forms. For the unversed, the American series Modern Love was created by John Carney.

The Amazon Prime Video originals featured a host of a star-studded cast with the likes of Kit Harington, Minnie Driver, Anna Paquin, Anne Hathaway and more. Check out the new posters and details of the Indian versions of the series.

Amazon Prime announces Indian adaptations of Modern Love

Taking to their official social media handles, the OTT giant released a video revealing the posters of the Indian version of the American series. The announcement came on the occasion of Valentine's Day as they wrote, ''to our valentine reading this, we bring home Modern Love from Mumbai || Chennai || Hyderabad''. The Indian version reportedly will be in four languages namely Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. They are titled Modern Love: Mumbai, Modern Love: Chennai and Modern Love: Hyderabad.

Talking about the same, the head of local Originals, Amazon Studios, James Farrell believed that the tale of complex romance will transcend boundaries and will perfectly adapt to India’s diverse culture. He said, ''Love knows no boundaries, it’s a universal language understood by all. Modern Love is an ode to love in its varied forms,''

He continued, ''We have seen audiences across the world relate to the stories from our US show, and we feel India’s diverse culture organically lends itself to the series. We’re confident that the Indian adaptations will similarly touch a chord with our customers.'' The series is slated to be released in 2022 across 240 countries.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh