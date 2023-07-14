Ameesha Patel On Gadar 2 Co-star Simrat Kaur Being Trolled: Don’t Shame...

Simrat Kaur is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gadar 2. In it, she will be seen alongside Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. Simrat was recently trolled for playing bold characters in her earlier films. Ameesha has come out in her support.

3 things you need to know

Simrat Kaur was trolled for her bold roles.

She will be seen with Utkarsh Sharma in Gadar 2.

The film will open in theatres on August 11.

Ameesha Patel defends Simrat Kaur

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ameesha Patel wrote that she spent her entire evening reading about the ‘negativity’ surrounding Kaur. In her tweet, she also requested the fans to not shame a girl. She urged them to spread positivity and encourage new talent. Simrat Kaur has been paired with Utkarsh Sharma, who is reprising his role as Sunny and Ameesha's son. Check out the tweet below:

(A screengrab of Ameesha Patel's tweet | Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram)

Why is Simrat Kaur being trolled?

A few days ago, several bold pictures and videos of the actress from her previous projects - Dirty Hari and Soni - went viral on the internet. Following this, some netizens trolled Simrat and expressed their unhappiness about her association with Gadar 2. They were also upset about the fact that she is paired opposite Utkarsh in the sequel.

Ameesha Patel on disappearance of substance roles in Bollywood

Ameesha Patel is not new to voicing her opinions. Recently in an interview to Republic Digital, she said that heroines have vanished from film posters. "Substance roles have vanished. There are very far and few. Women have vanished even from film posters. And I guess that is why Bollywood is taking a beating. The old-world charm that people loved has disappeared. It was always about a hero, heroine, villain, comedian, music, songs, glamourous clothes," she said.

Gadar 2, meanwhile, is set to open in theatres on August 11. It will face competition from Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. The film, also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, will hit screens on the same day.