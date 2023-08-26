Ameesha Patel Reveals She Had No Clue About Gadar 3 Tease At Sequel's End

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel returned to solid public prominence with Gadar 2. Coming 22 years after the original film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the 2023 film contributed to bringing about the biggest weekend in Bollywood’s history. Now, several fans are excited about whether there will be a sequel to the film or not.

3 things you need to know:

Gadar 2 has made Rs 420 crore at the Indian box office.

Anil Sharma has directed the film.

Gadar 2 features the hint for a threequel with “to be continued” displayed at the end.

Ameesha Patel didn’t know about Gadar 3

Ameesha Patel recently revealed how she wasn’t aware that there’s a hint for Gadar 3 at the end of the film. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, she said that she came to know about it alongside Sunny Deol as they were watching the film together. She said, “No one expected. Even me and Sunny Deol did not know. We were not narrated Gadar 2 with Gadar 3 in mind.”

(Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakina respectively in Gadar 2 | Image: iamsunnydeol/Instagram)

Is Gadar 3 under production?

During the conversation, Ameesha revealed that the film hasn’t quite reached that level yet, as they are still doing promotions for Gadar 2. She added that she is yet to hear a narration for the story of Gadar 3, and she is in talks with a few people. “I was offered films even before Gadar 2 but I didn’t have time,” said Ameesha. She added, “But I am already in talks with a couple of people and I need time to hear the narration.”

Gadar 2’s record-breaking performance

Ever since its release, Gadar 2 has been on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The Sunny Deol-starrer became the second biggest opener (Rs 40.10) of the year on the first day of release. The film went on to become the highest-ever grosser on the Independence Day holiday (Rs 55.4 crore). The action flick also grossed the highest second weekend ever (Rs 90 crore).