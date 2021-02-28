Ameesha Patel Slams Rumours Amid Accusation Of Defrauding Businessman Of Rs 2.5 Cr

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel on Saturday took to her social media handle to slam the rumours around her professional and personal life. "Get a life," she wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Ameesha's message comes amid the reports of her cheating a businessman of Rs. 2.5 crore. "As a public figure I wake up to hilarious and ridiculous rumours on the professional and personal front repeatedly. I see old rumours and gossips resurfacing constantly. C’MON GUYS.. GET A LIFE!!! Enjoy every moment of Gods gift to us .. just like I’m doing. Cheers," Ameesha wrote.

Ameesha Patel's woes for Rs 2.5 crore fraud case continue

The Rs 2.5 crore-fraud case continued to trouble Ameesha Patel. In a case that has been going on since 2019, the Jharkhand High Court in February 2021 asked her to submit her response to the allegations within two weeks. The Gadar: Ek Prem Katha star had been accused of failing to repay the amount taken from producer Ajay Kumar Singh, and committing a bounced cheque offence.

Producer Ajay Kumar Singh in his complaint had alleged that Ameesha Patel had taken Rs 3 crore from him in 2017 after a meeting at an event, over collaboration on her production venture Desi Girl. While the movie had shared promos, it eventually faced roadblocks and has not released yet.

He alleged that Ameesha kept ignoring requests and refused to take calls to pay back the money when he realised that the movie had been shelved. After repeated attempts, she finally handed him a cheque, which, bounced, he alleged in his complaint.

The case had been registered against the actor under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and 138 of the NI Act. Previously, in October 2019, an arrest warrant had been issued against Ameesha in the case by a Ranchi civil court. Her business partner Kunal Goomer too is facing legal trouble for the case.

