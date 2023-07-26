Ameesha Patel To Skip Gadar 2 Trailer Launch In Solidarity With Co-star Simrat Kaur?

The highly-anticipated film Gadar 2 is all set to release on August 11. Fans are looking forward to the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer as it marks the return of Tara Singh and Sakina's jodi after over two decades. Ahead of the film's release, its trailer will be launched on July 26. However, as per reports, Ameesha will reportedly be skipping the event.

What's cooking?

Several reports of Ameesha Patel not attending Gadar 2 trailer launch event are doing the rounds on the internet. According to Bollywood Hungama, the actress will be absent from the event to avoid potentially "embarrassing questions" from the media regarding actress Simrat Kaur.

For the uninitiated, Simrat's intimate videos from her 2020 film Dirty Hari were leaked online recently. Ameesha had then been supportive of her.

Who is saying what?

According to several media reports, Ameesha Patel has decided to step back from the trailer launch event to show solidarity with Simrat Kaur and to avoid any uncomfortable situations.

Reportedly, owing to the ongoing chatter surrounding Simrat, the producers of Gadar 2 have reportedly made the decision to include only one shot of her in the trailer. They believe it's best to keep her out of the spotlight until the matter is resolved.

(Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol play the role of Sakina and Tara Singh in Gadar 2 respectively | Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram)

According to sources, Ameesha firmly believes that Simrat is being unfairly targeted, and the leaked videos have been aimed at tarnishing her reputation.

(Ameesha defended Simrat Kaur after some of her videos leaked online | Image: Twitter)

She earlier took to Twitter and wrote, "Spent the entire evening today defending the negativity surrounding Simrat Kaur who is paired opposite Utkarsh Sharma in GADAR 2!! Being a girl I request all to only spread positivity and not shame a girl! Let’s encourage new talent!!”

Meanwhile...

Gadar 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, released in 2001. The original film depicted the love story between Sakina, a Muslim girl, and Tara Singh, an Indian Sikh man. The storyline was set against the backdrop of partition. The second installment reunites the trio of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma.