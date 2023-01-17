Amid Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding Rumours, Cricketer's House Decked Up With Lights

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been dating for quite some time now and are rumoured to be getting married very soon. While no official dates have been announced for the celeb couple's wedding, many media reports have claimed that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty might tie the knot sometime in late January.

As for where the wedding will take place, reports claim that the wedding ceremony might be held at Suniel Shetty's opulent home in Khandala.

Social media is abuzz with rumours that the wedding will take place within a week from now and a video has now surfaced online that is confirming that these reports might in fact be true. A video is going viral on social media where the star cricketer's house was being decorated with lights from the top to bottom.

Watch the video of KL Rahul's house being decorated with lights here:

This sparked more speculations about the couple's wedding with netizens calling KL Rahul's house 'shadi wala ghar' as it is now all decked up with lights. The clip showed several workers at the cricketer's house where 'wedding preparations' seem to be 'in full swing', according to social media users.

While the couple never shies away from showering love on each other on social media, they have never publicly spoken about their relationship or announced if they're getting married.

Athiya's father, Suniel Shetty, recently confirmed that his daughter and KL Rahul will be getting married but did not disclose when it will happen. The actor mentioned that the couple's wedding will be a 'small and simple' affair with 'only family'.