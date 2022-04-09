Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his forthcoming yet much-awaited film, Jersey, co-starring Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady. After facing multiple postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is all set to hit the big screen on April 14, 2022. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey follows the story of a sportsperson deciding to follow his dream while navigating his tumultuous relationship as a father and a husband.

Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, other prominent actors in the film will include Pankaj Kapur as Madhav Sharma, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar aka Kittu, and Shishir Sharma as Atul, Geetika Mehandru as Jasleen Shergil, Rudrashish Majumdar as Rudra Juneja, Rituraj Singh and others.

Shahid Kapoor dominates Beyonce's drop challenge

Well, the advance bookings of the upcoming flick are now open and this has been announced by none other than the Kabir Singh actor, Shahid Kapoor. Shahid took to his official Instagram handle and dropped an intriguing clip that sees him dominating Beyonce's drop challenge along with the Jersey team. The video starts with Shahid's make-up artist working on the actor's look for the day, followed by a pause to squat down.

Jersey advance bookings open

Mrunal Thakur also joined Shahid as the duo walk toward the camera and squat down. The last frame features Shahid going through some paperwork and in the end, he shouts, "Book your tickets". To this, his team replies, "now". The text in the video reads, "Did you hear? Jersey's advance booking drops today." Shahid captioned the post, "OMG. Click the link in bio to book your tickets now!" Well, the Dhamaka actor also reacted to the post as she dropped a raising hands emoji to it. Mira Rajput also commented, "@chanchal_dsouza waiting for you to throw papers in every reel".

Shahid Kapoor on fatherhood

Shahid's forthcoming film, Jersey, is more about a father-son relationship. The film follows the story of a sportsperson deciding to follow his dream while navigating his tumultuous relationship as a father and a husband. Recently, the Udta Punjab actor even talked about how he feels being a parent. Terming fatherhood a life-changing experience, Shahid said that everything changes after the birth of a child. He further added that his point of view has been changed since Zain and Misha arrived in his life.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor