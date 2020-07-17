Amit Sadh Shares Glimpse Of His Intense Workout Session, Extends Gratitude To His Trainer

Actor Amit Sadh recently shared a picture where he is seen having an intense workout session with his trainer. The actor was captured candidly while he was struggling to keep his posture stable. Amit Sadh is seen wearing grey-white athleisure.

The actor posted the picture to extend gratitude towards his trainer who helped him get fit for his character in Breathe: Into the Shadow. The note read, “Let me introduce you to the master of this monster! My coach/brother and friend @rakeshudiyar (on a bad day, we call him a dacoit. You can wonder why 😉)! This is to thank you for all the push and shove and all the blood and sweat that you've put into this!! You have played a big part in making me #KabirSawant! We have more to do and many more characters to work on. Until then, this is just a small thank you note! 🙏🙏”.

Amit Sadh talks about his 'different learning'

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, actor Amit Sadh shared his inspiring story of 'hope'. However. he revealed that he wouldn't want to share his story to let people buy a ticket to his film or get a subscription to an OTT platform. Amit Sadh revealed that during the earlier part of his life, people were mean to him and were also very disrespectful. Talking about how he came from 'different learning', Amit Sadh revealed that he didn't leave television to go to the movies. Sadh stated that in television people banned him and people out there called each other and said to not give work to him.

Amit Sadh's projects

Amit Sadh won many hearts with his performances in films like Kai Po Che, Sultan, Super 30 among others. Recently, the OTT platform SonyLiv dropped the trailer of an upcoming web-series titled Avrodh: The Siege Within that stars Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi and others. Moreover, Amit also is a part of Breathe: Into The Shadows, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Shakuntala Devi, with Vidya Balan. Not only these, but the actor has more projects lined up in his kitty.

