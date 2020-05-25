Amitabh Bachchan Shares Design For Barricading Doors & Windows With A 'British Connection'

Amitabh Bachchan, who has his roots in West Bengal was distressed seeing the devastation caused in the state due to cyclone Amphan that hit on May 20, claiming 86 lives. Bachchan took to his blog to share precaution that one should take apart from the essentials and the medical i.e. — barricading of doors and windows.

Bachchan revealed how he warned 'Piku' director Shoojit Sircar to be careful as he predicted that 'this one was going to be nasty'. He later shared that how barricading windows is more important in the times like these. "The impact shatters the glass and that is a great injury creator .. barricade the doors with cross bars to prevent them from opening or breaking .. and tape the glass windows in a design that prevents it from shattering."

Sharing the design in his blog that he learnt during his time with British Managing Agency Company in Calcutta, Bachchan wrote, "If the blue lines are the outline of the window, then the tape should run as the Black lines .. diagonally and across as shown .. this gives maximum protection in the event of a hard impact."

"Ironically I learnt this during my years in Calcutta .. the head of a British Managing Agency Company that I visited for my work explained it to me during the time of a black out in the city .. in preparation for either an earthquake .. or in the eventuality of an unlikely war situation .. he said during the WW 2, the homes in England were given this design to secure bomb attack impacts ..It is another matter that he took great pride in explaining this design because it is the design of their flag .. the British flag. Ah well, the Brits," Bachchan concluded.

