Amitabh Bachchan Croons Again For Upcoming Film 'Chehre', Recites Rumi Jaffery's Poem

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in the thriller movie called Chehre. The actor recently took to his social media handles and shared the title track of Chehre. Amitabh Bachchan after his movie Silsila and Kabhi Kabhie has yet again lent his voice for the majestic title track of this upcoming film. The actor can be heard reciting a stirring poem written by Rumi Jaffery with a powerful punchline.

Amitabh Bachchan lents his voice for Chehre's title track

Amitabh Bachchan took his social media handles and shared the first glimpse of the title track of his upcoming movie Chehre. In a black and white montage layered with stunning VFX, Bachchan recites a stirring poem with the powerful punchline, "Jism chale jayenge, zinda rahenge chehre.'' Anand Pandit, the producer of the movie said that he had always been a fan of Bachchan's oratorial skills from the time he brought to life the poetry of Sahir Ludhiyanvi and Javed Akhtar in classics like Kabhi Kabhie and Silsila.

Producer of the film Anand Pandit in a media statement said, "The poem is so well-written by Rumi Jaffery and sums up the powerful theme of the film. The suspense and mysterious elements in the film all come together wonderfully in the score. In April this year, Vishal-Shekhar had recorded the orchestral rendition of the title track with 107 musicians in Prague. Shekhar Ravjiani has composed the tune beautifully. And now Amit ji has lent his matchless voice to add another dimension altogether to the track. He is a perfectionist and you just have to hear the title track to be mesmerised by every intonation, pause and emphasis. His voice was made for poetry."

More about Chehre

Chehre is an upcoming Hindi-language mystery thriller film directed by Rumi Jaffery. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The story revolves around a 80-year-old man with a penchant for a real life game with his group of friends. They conduct a mock trial and decide if justice has been served, if not they make sure justice has been served. The movie was initially scheduled to release on July 17, 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The movie will now be released in theatres on August 27, 2021.

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram