Amitabh Bachchan Deleted 'Dhaakad' Post As It Was 'illegal'? Big B Blogs On Legal Issues

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently created a stir after sharing an unusual post featuring a teaser for a song from Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Dhaakad. However, he promptly deleted it too. Now, just days after the incident, the superstar took to his blog to share his candid views on the strict rules and regulations of social media stating that several of his online posts have been given notices.

However, it is important to note that nowhere in the blog, he has made any reference to his previously deleted post for Dhaakad.

Amitabh Bachchan opens up on social media guidelines

In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "there are strict rules and regulations now by the GOI and the ASCI guidelines , I think that is who they are , who have now given ruling that, Influencers - a new terminology for them that put up product pictures with mention or product pictures, to state that they are the sponsors, promotors etc., or in partnership.. else it is becoming illegal .. so several posts of mine have been given notices that the change should be done … else .. …ya .. !! (sic)" Moroever, the actor also opened up about 'trolling' being considered an asset to encourage 'debate' and 'controversy' to keep a particular topic in conversation. He added, "Its a tough life ain’t it ..and all the ‘biggies’ that are buying out the ‘biggies’ of social media give reasons for incentives , increases etc., on the numbers - for that is what brings them the commercial ..‘trolling’ is considered an asset .. for it encourages debate conversation and the topic is kept alive , because of the conversation ..the greater the conversation the greater the numbers rise (sic)".

Amitabh Bahchan shares Dhaakad song teaser

Previously, while sharing the song teaser of Dhaakad's song on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan sent 'good wishes' to the entire team of the film before adding a thumbs-up emoji. In addition to this, Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and other members of the Dhaakad team were also tagged in the post. Take a look at it below:

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, the upcoming actioner is all set to hit the big screens on May 20.