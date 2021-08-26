Amitabh Bachchan Did 'Chehre' For Free, Paid For His Travel, Says Producer Anand Pandit

Veteran Bollywood Actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set for the release of his upcoming film Chehre. The actor will star alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller film. While the film is scheduled for August 27, the filmmakers recently revealed that Amitabh Bachchan did the film for free and even paid for his own international flight tickets and other expenses. Moreover, the actor agreed to be credited for a friendly appearance in the film for tax reasons.

Amitabh Bachchan did the film Chehre for free

In a recent interview with Peeping Moon, Producer Anand Pandit revealed Amitabh Bachchan did not charge a single penny for the upcoming film Chehre. The producer also revealed how the veteran actor put his own money to commute for the film's shoot and was utterly professional and committed to his work. Moreover, the filmmakers gave Amitabh Bachchan the friendly appearance credits to avoid any trouble regarding taxes. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan was immensely impressed by the script of Chehre that he agreed to do the film in no time.

Details about Chehre's theatrical release

The Rumy Jafry directorial Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. As per ANI, Amitabh Bachchan will play the role of a lawyer, while Hashmi will portray a business tycoon in the upcoming film. The film faced several delays for its release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, the film will hit the big screens on August 27, 2021. Speaking about the film's theatrical release, producer Anand Pandit told ANI that the film's team always wanted it to be showcased in the right way. He said, "The team had taken great efforts and we always thought that Chehre deserved a theatrical release. We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens."

Actor Emraan Hashmi also shared his excitement about the film's release earlier this month. The actor said Chehre's team's efforts should be showcased on silver screens. He said, "Cinema halls are the inseparable elements of a film experience and their revenue model directly depends on the makers. So, it is our responsibility to provide them a stand during this crisis, and hence I pushed my films to release in the theatres be it Mumbai Saga or Chehre." The film also cast Krystle D'Souza in a pivotal role.

