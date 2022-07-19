Amitabh Bachchan Dons Pajamas On 'KBC' Sets; Fans Compare Quirky Looks With Ranveer Singh

Apart from his on-screen persona and charismatic appeal, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's dressing style is also hailed by fans. Amitabh's acting skills, gait, voice, and dance moves have been emulated by performers across generations. And now, his fashion sense is being hailed by many new generations stars.

The actor who is known to host the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati among other endeavours, turned out to be a trendsetter after he donned a special attire on the sets. After a successful run of 13 seasons, the popular show is coming back once again with its next season while offering a new set of rules designed for contestants.

Amitabh Bachchan ditches formals during KBC shoot

Big B who is usually seen donning tuxedos, and formals during his shoots, ditched those clothes and instead stepped into pajamas. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture from the shooting sets where the Sholay actor can be seen wearing a hoodie and a colourful pajama while rehearsing his dialogues.

The picture was accompanied by a hilarious caption in Hindi that read, "Pehanne ko de diya naada, Laga Sadi ko fada, aage choti jeb dedi, Aur peeche laga hai nada." The actor's post grabbed the attention of fans who compared his style with that of Ranveer Singh. One of the users commented on the same and wrote, "Sir Ranveer se dosti kr ley kya?," while another wrote, "It seems that the pajama's have been designed by Ranveer Singh." A third person echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Lagta hai Ranveer Singh ghus gaya hai aapke andar."

Earlier, his fashionable style impressed the Gully Boy star after the iconic actor shared a throwback picture from the 1970s. In the picture, the Mohabbatein actor is seen wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of brown oversized sunglasses. “Fashions repeat... glares of the '70s... perhaps at the mahurat of Trishul or Man Ji film and I see today's stars wearing similar (sic),” he wrote then. Ranveer acknowledged Amitabh's fashion sense and called him an “OG” adding a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, Kaun Banega Crore 14 is all set to premiere soon on SonyTV as its registrations have already begun. While the show's release date is not announced yet, Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly begun shooting for it.



IMAGE: AmitabhBachchan/Tumblr/Instagram/RanveerSingh