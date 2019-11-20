Amitabh Bachchan Falls For A Fake Video On Twitter, Netizens Tell Him The Truth

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan who is quite active on social media recently fell for a video on Twitter that turned out to be fake. In the video, nine women can be seen dancing in sync. To which the actor wrote, "wow .. even their locks of hair move in sync ..". And while the clip might seem perfect, popular opinion says that it is actually a fake one. The video originally shared by social media users who claimed that the women won the Guinness World Record for the best coordination. However, after netizens realized that it was a fake, they pinpointed it in the form of comments. Watch the video below-

Amitabh Bachchan falls for a fake video:

wow .. even their locks of hair move in sync .. https://t.co/5OxltjyNZz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 20, 2019

Netizens point it out:

Its fake video sir..well edited thats all.. — rolfe (@rolfe59) November 20, 2019

I doubt...computer generated...old post.. — samit kr sinha (@KrSamit) November 20, 2019

It's an edited video. U could see VFX at the background.U can easily guess when u look at their feet n road. The last girl must be the shortest not tallest. — Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra (@Bibhu_93) November 20, 2019

On the professional front:

The actor has a plethora of projects lined up ahead of him. However, his two main projects- Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi and Jhund opposite Akash Thosar has been wrapped into a controversy. While the makers of the former have asked the female lead of the film, Kriti Kharbanda to exit due to her 'tantrums', the second is embroiled in a legal power tussle, wherein a filmmaker has sent a legal notice both to Big-B, and the director of Jhund. Apart from these two, the actor will also be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy among others. It is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

