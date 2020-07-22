Amitabh Bachchan Moved To Tears By Polish Choir's Rendition Of His Father's 'Madhushala'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Twitter to share a video of a Polish choir reciting his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s Madhushala. The actor is recovering from coronavirus in the hospital. He appreciated the choir’s performance and said, “I am moved to tears”.

The video shows the Polish Choir standing on the roof of the university building and singing Madhushala. It also gives a glimpse of the university as the choir is heard singing Madhushala in the background. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “I am moved to tears! Wroclaw, Poland was awarded UNESCO City of Literature, today they organised a recitation of Babuji’s Madhushala by University students on the roof of the University building. They pass the message Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan.” Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter post.

T 3601 - I am moved to tears !

Wroclaw, Poland was awarded UNESCO City of Literature, today they organised a recitation of Babuji’s Madhushala by University students on the roof of the University building. They pass the message Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan. pic.twitter.com/Rvl4q7Liof — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 21, 2020

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital after being tested positive for Coronavirus. Apart from keeping his fans updated about his health through his social media account, Amitabh Bachchan has also been regularly updating his blogs, for fans to read. Through his blog, the actor wrote how he felt inside the hospital, as he gets treated with Covid-19.

Amitabh shared how he felt inside the room of cure, caught in his own thoughts. He shared about the places his mind often wanders to, while he sits back in his room. In his blog, he wrote that he never had the time to sit idly and wonder about the world and its creation, but now that he has ample time, he let his mind wander. He wandered about several things and also admired the thinkers and the visionaries of the times that are the writers, poets, philosophers and scientists. He wrote that these people work for the good of humanity, but what provokes them to thought is still a mystery to him.

"In the condition of the solace in the room of cure .. the restlessness keeps in the search for reaction .. for a connect .. for something to respond to .. to do .. to do just more than what the condition dictates ... at times you find it .. at times you stare at barren walls and with empty thoughts... and you pray that they are filled with the life of existence .. of reaction and company... All of you push your prayers and concern each hour I know .. and I have only folded hands...," he wrote.

