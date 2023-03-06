Amitabh Bachchan Injured On Project K Sets; Breaks Rib Cartilage, Suffers Muscle Tear

Amitabh Bachchan, 80, suffered injuries on sets of Prabhas-starrer Project K. The actor, in his blog, informed that during an action shot for Project K, he broke his rib cartilage and also suffered muscle tear. Amitabh Bachchan also informed that the shoot was cancelled after the accident and he immediately consulted the doctor. The actor also confessed that the injuries are extremely painful.

Amitabh's blog read, "And it needs to be told... not be held... In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured... rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage... cancelled shoot... did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home... strapping has been done and rest been advocated... yes painful... on movement and breathing... will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur... some medication is on also for pain..."

He added, " So all work that was to be done has been suspended and cancelledc dropped, postponed for the moment until healing occurs..."

Amitabh Bachchan also informed that after his injuries he is mostly lying around. He wrote in his blog, "I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities... but yes in rest and generally lying around..."

"It shall be difficult or let me say... I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening... so do not come... and do inform as much as you can do those that intend coming. All else is well."

More about Project K

Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a key role. The film will mostly release in 2024.