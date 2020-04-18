From Bankruptcy To Health Issues, Big B Fought Against All Odds To Emerge Victorious

Even at age 77, Amitabh Bachchan's charisma has not faded and he still stands tall as one of the most popular actors. The actor is still loved immensely by his fans and is deeply admired by them. He recently completed his Golden Jubilee in the Bollywood industry. Big B shot to fame with his 1973 film Zanjeer and then went on to deliver multiple hits throughout his career. From health scares to hitting rock-bottom with bankruptcy, he has seen it all.

Amitabh Bachchan's journey from bankruptcy to KBC

Talking about the financial crisis that he faced, Amitabh Bachchan revealed in an old interview that he was celebrating his disastrous fortune in the year 2000 when the world was celebrating the new century. He added that there were no films, no money, no company, and he had a million legal cases against ABCL. This happened after 1996 Miss World Pageant which was arranged by ABCL failed.

Amitabh Bachchan was left with no money and all his properties were mortgaged. He revealed that it was one of the darkest phases of his life. One day, he walked to Yash Chopra and implored Chopra to give him some work. Things then took a turn when Yash Raj offered him Mohabattein in 2000. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and put the actor's career right back on track.

Amitabh Bachchan later did many commercials and also hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati which was the turning point in his life when it came to bouncing back from financial crunch. He paid off a debt reportedly of ₹90 crores. In an interview, he recalled how creditors would threaten him. Acknowledging the impact of KBC in his life, he said that it came at a time when he needed it the most. He added that it acted as a catalyst for him, both professionally and financially.

With Mohabattein and Kaun Banega Crorepati, Big B made a comeback and has been unstoppable ever since. The actor went on to deliver more popular films after that like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baghban, Black and many more. The actor will be part off many films for the year 2020 like Gulabo Sitabo, Ghoomketu, Chehre, Brahmastra, Jhund, and more.

